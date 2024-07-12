Disney 100 The Exhibition – Three New Speaker Series Events Announced for Kansas City, MO

In a continuation of Disney’s 100 year celebration, three brand new speaker series events have been announced. Between voice actors and historians, Disney fans will not want to miss out on grabbing tickets.

What’s Happening:

Disney has just announced brand new speaker series events from Bret Iwan, Dan Viets, and Samantha Bradbeer.

As a part of Disney 100 The Exhibition speaker series, these three events will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The exciting new opportunities include: “Hey, everybody! It’s me, Mickey Mouse!” (July 31st at 6PM) – Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse, will share his story of how he became the voice of animation's most iconic character. Beginning as an illustrator and designer for Hallmark Cards Inc, Iwan will explore his journey through the entertainment industry. In addition to being only the fourth person to voice the unforgettable mouse, he is responsible for several official art projects involving Mickey. From giclées on canvas featuring Mickey in national parks like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and more to being the 8th person ever to create an official birthday portrait for the Disney icon, Iwan’s connection to Mickey Mouse is undeniable. Get tickets here Thank You Walt Disney (August 10th at 10AM) – Featuring a brand new, never-before seen documentary The Cradle of Animation, Dan Viets, Walt Disney Historian, will focus on Walt’s time in Kansas City. his experiences growing up, and the pet mouse he kept at his desk that would later inspire the creation Mickey. The 60 minute lecture, 15 minute film, and Q & A will also explore Walt’s amazing career in film and theme park design, as well as his influence on the entire Hollywood animation industry. Get tickets here Walt Disney & J.C. Hall – Hallmark History (September 7th at 10AM) – Samantha Bradbeer, Hallmark Archives Historian, will dive into the long standing relationship between Disney and Hallmark Cards Inc. starting with Walt Disney and J.C. Hall’s 1932 licensing agreement that still lives on today. Guests will also be able to enter-to-win a collection of vintage Hallmark x Disney cards and gifts and a copy of Hallmark: A Century of Caring. Get tickets here

Those in the Kansas City area will also have the opportunity to relive the stories of some of Disney’s biggest animated films on the big screen. Including $5 matinee showings, The Regnier Extreme Theatre will present: Sleeping Beauty (1959) August 9-15 Beauty and the Beast (1991) August 16-22 Mary Poppins (1964) August 23-29 Frozen (Sing-along version, 2013) August 30-September 5 The Little Mermaid (1986) September 6-12 Cinderella (1950) September 13-19

You can check showtimes and get tickets here

