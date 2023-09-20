Pre-Orders Available for “The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition)”

Pre-orders are currently available for The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition), available November 7, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition) by Christopher Finch is now available for pre-order.
- The release date is November 7, 2023, and will cost $100.
- Click here to pre-order.
About The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition):
- The bestselling classic celebrating animation legend Walt Disney by author and photographer Christopher Finch—revised and updated to Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder Foreword by legendary Disney animator Floyd Norman (Sleeping Beauty, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Mary Poppins, and The Jungle Book)
- Presented for the first time in a deluxe foil slipcase and real-cloth binding with foil stamping
- Since it was first published in 1973, The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond has established itself as an indispensable classic of illustrated book publishing, selling hundreds of thousands of copies.
- Offering a comprehensive history and tribute to the career and legacy of Walt Disney, the book was the first to reveal the wealth of concept art, animation drawings, and archival material that is created in the course of animating films.
- Now back in print to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder, this groundbreaking work collects a century of timeless animation.