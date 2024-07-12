Getting the Inside Scoop on the Her Universe Fashion Show 2024

The iconic Her Universe Fashion Show returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year. Host Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka and founder of Her Universe) and returning co-host Michael James Scott (the Broadway star of Aladdin and more) will take the stage at the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel San Diego on Thursday, July 25th at 6 p.m. PT. This year’s show is presented by Mattel.

I had a wish come true when I was able to spend a few moments with Michael James Scott, who is currently the longest running Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway. We talked a bit about his first time co-hosting the fashion show and even got a tease of what fashion he may be showing off.

Somehow, I have been lucky enough to become friends with Ashley Eckstein over the years. So, it was truly my pleasure to catch up with her and listen to her not only be excited about sharing the stage with one of her good friends but also hear the origins of the Her Universe Fashion Show.

Eckstein shares, “It’s truly surreal that we’re celebrating a decade of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con. What started out as something that seemed like an oxymoron to most, a couture fashion show at Comic-Con, is now the sell-out event that kicks off the whole weekend! I am SO incredibly grateful to everyone who has made our fashion show one of the highlights of SDCC- especially our fans and our incredible community of designers. This year’s show will be presented by Mattel, and as a lifelong fan, I’m getting to play with all of my favorite toys AND turn them into fashion! We’re having so much fun working with some of Mattel’s iconic brands.”

Presented by Her Universe and Mattel, the Her Universe Fashion Show captivates fans with the creativity of 25 talented designers who have worked tirelessly to showcase one-of-a-kind custom geek couture looks on the runway. The ultimate prize is the opportunity to design a special fashion collection with Her Universe. The audience will choose one winner, along with a winner selected by an expert panel of judges, including the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show winning designers Rachel Petterson and Raeven K; Robin Motts, SVP Hot Topic Merchandising; Vivienne Medrano, Creator of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss; and VP of Barbie Product Design at Mattel, Robert Best.

Stay up to date with all the happenings of Her Universe on social media (@heruniverse on IG, X, Facebook and @officialheruniverse on TikTok) and use hashtag #HerUniverseFashionShow for special behind-the-scenes event content.