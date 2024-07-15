Halle Berry Exits Hulu’s Upcoming Legal Drama “All’s Fair”

The Oscar winner, who joined the series alongside Glenn Close earlier this month, has bowed out of the Hulu project. She was set to star in and executive produce the upcoming legal drama.

All's Fair.

Her exit comes just a week after news dropped that the actress would star, along with Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, and executive produce the Ryan Murphy series.

An individual with knowledge of the situation claims her exit is due to a scheduling conflict.

The new series will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Berry’s character was not announced prior to her exit.

Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the upcoming Hulu program. All’s Fair is the first series to be announced after the creative’s overall deal with Disney.

is the first series to be announced after the creative’s overall deal with Disney. Additionally, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Green, and Richard Levine will write and executive produce the series.

Kardashian and Close will also serve as executive producers alongside Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

20th Television will produce in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

