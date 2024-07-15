Jerrika Hinton and Elvis Nolasco To Star In New Horror Film For Hulu

Jerrika Hinton and Elvis Nolasco will headline a new horror film produced for Hulu by WorthenBrooks (formerly 20th Digital Studio), set to premiere later this year, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Jerrika Hinton ( Hunters ) and Elvis Nolasco ( Godfather of Harlem ) have wrapped their headlining roles in a new horror film produced produced for Hulu Originals by WorthenBrooks (formerly 20th Digital Studio), Mr. Crocket

) and Elvis Nolasco ( ) have wrapped their headlining roles in a new horror film produced produced for Hulu Originals by WorthenBrooks (formerly 20th Digital Studio), Based on the 2022 short of the same name for Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween , Mr. Crocket is directed by Brandon Espy with a script written by Carl Reid. The story follows a mother who goes on a dangerous journey to get her son back when a demonic children’s show host begins kidnapping children.

is directed by Brandon Espy with a script written by Carl Reid. The story follows a mother who goes on a dangerous journey to get her son back when a demonic children’s show host begins kidnapping children. Others in the cast include Ayden Gavin ( Big George Foreman ), Kristolyn Lloyd ( Blue Bloods ), and Alex Alomar Akpobome (Industry) .

), Kristolyn Lloyd ( ), and Alex Alomar Akpobome . Mostly known for roles in Hunters and ABC Grey’s Anatomy , Hinton has also been seen on series like A Man in Full, Servant, and Here and Now .

and Hinton has also been seen on series like and . As for Nolasco, he has appeared in Godfather of Harlem, and notable roles in All American, She’s Gotta Have It, Claws, and American Crime . In addition to such Spike Lee films as Oldboy and Da Sweet Blood of Jesus .

and notable roles in and . In addition to such Spike Lee films as and . Mr. Crocket comes as part of WorthenBrooks’ first-look horror slate with Hulu Originals, the film was developed by WorthenBrooks, with David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, and Carl Reid serving as lead producers.

comes as part of WorthenBrooks’ first-look horror slate with Hulu Originals, the film was developed by WorthenBrooks, with David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, and Carl Reid serving as lead producers. The new horror film will premiere exclusively on Hulu later this year.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now