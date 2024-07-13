“Our America: Hidden Stories With Ava DuVernay” Coming to ABC Owned Television Stations and Hulu Beginning July 14th

ABC Owned Television Stations and ARRAY Filmworks are partnering together for a new one-hour special, Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay, which will begin to premiere this Sunday, July 14th.

The compelling and educational one-hour special sheds light on the interconnected issues of caste through the lenses of racism, sexism and other various human hierarchies in America while drawing from the themes in her landmark film Origin . The special aims to engage, inform and inspire viewers to connect on a human level.

. The special aims to engage, inform and inspire viewers to connect on a human level. Traveling across the United States, with interviews in Los Angeles, Houston and New York, conversation highlights include the following topics: The Making of “Origin” – In a special On The Red Carpet segment, DuVernay shares insights into the making of her highly anticipated film Origin , her inspiration, and the intended takeaways for the audience. Book Bans – DuVernay explores the controversy surrounding the attempted ban of Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste in Texas schools, further highlighting the public’s influence on library and textbook decisions. Caste in America – “All of the ‘isms’ sit on top of caste.” In this segment, WABC-TV anchor Sade Baderinwa and DuVernay dissect the differences between caste, class and all the “isms” that are supported by sometimes seemingly hidden systems of dominance. Student Roundtable – Lastly, DuVernay sits down for an enlightening roundtable discussion with current college students to gain insight into their passions and concerns and what motivates them to drive societal change.

Additionally, the special aims to educate the audience on their role in caste systems, the concept of caste, the issues of othering and belonging to racism and injustice, and the responsibility we all have as a role of individuals in effecting positive change in our communities and our country.

Online, viewers are invited to use DuVernay’s free Interactive tools Origin learning companion that explores how caste shows up in health care, education, technology, the legal system, and even environmental justice. These materials supplement the educational experience, encouraging further exploration and understanding of the film’s themes.

Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay streams on Hulu Sunday, July 14th at 3:00 p.m. PDT – ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles Monday, July 15th at 8:00 p.m. EDT – ABC Localish Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 a.m. PDT – ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno 1:00 p.m. EDT – ABC7/WABC-TV New York 8:30 p.m. PDT – ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco Sunday, July 21st at 4:00 p.m. CDT – ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago 6:00 p.m. EDT – ABC Localish Saturday, July 27th at 12:30 p.m. CDT – ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston Sunday, July 28th at 11:30 a.m. EDT – ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham Sunday, August 4th at 5:00 p.m. EDT – 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia

Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay is executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Tammy Garnes, Paul Garnes, Tilane Jones and Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations.

is executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Tammy Garnes, Paul Garnes, Tilane Jones and Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations. The documentary special is available on the 24/7 streaming platforms, 32 connected TV apps across Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.