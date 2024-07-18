20th Century Studios in the Early Stages of Development for a “24” Film

According to Variety, a film adaptation of the TV series 24 is in the early stages of development at 20th Century Studios.

What's Happening:

The popular television series 24 will become a film as it is in early development at 20th Century Studios.

Brian Grazer, co-founder of Imagine Entertainment, teased the project in June while on MSNBC's Squawk Box.

Grazer said: “Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters. It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s Backdraft , which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox.”

There have been no other details about the film as of yet.

24 received 68 Emmy nominations with 20 wins, including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Sutherland in 2006.