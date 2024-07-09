Sam Raimi to Direct New Horror Thriller “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios

Sam Raimi, the creator of the Evil Dead franchise, is set to direct and produce a new horror thriller film for 20th Century Studios, titled Send Help.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ classic Castaway .

The film is based on an original script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift (Baywatch).

Produced by Raimi Productions, the film is expected to get a theatrical release.

Known for creating the beloved Evil Dead franchise, Raimi's most recent credit was directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios.

Prior to writing Baywatch, Shannon and Swift co-wrote a pair of horror projects – 2003's Freddy vs. Jason and 2009's Friday the 13th.

