Sam Raimi to Direct New Horror Thriller “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios

Sam Raimi, the creator of the Evil Dead franchise, is set to direct and produce a new horror thriller film for 20th Century Studios, titled Send Help.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that while the film is not yet officially greenlighted by the studio, the film is described as a two-hander horror thriller set on an island. The story is said to fall somewhere between Rob Reiner’s Stephen King adaptation Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ classic Castaway.
- The film is based on an original script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift (Baywatch).
- Produced by Raimi Productions, the film is expected to get a theatrical release.
- Known for creating the beloved Evil Dead franchise, Raimi’s most recent credit was directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios.
- Prior to writing Baywatch, Shannon and Swift co-wrote a pair of horror projects – 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason and 2009’s Friday the 13th.
More 20th Century Studios News:
