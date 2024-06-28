20th Aquires Rights to New York Times Bestselling Novel “California Bear”

The studio has landed the rights to the New York Times bestselling novel. Let’s checkout all there is to know about the developing project.

Gary Lennon will write the feature with Swierczynski.

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media set to produce.

The thrilling novel follows 4 vigilantes as they search for answers about an elusive serial killer who’s been active for decades. The novel also explores the relationship between a father’s willingness to sacrifice everything to support his daughter. Critics have praised the book for its unpredictable plot, its blend of crime, comedy, and emotion, and the complexity of the characters.

is the first collaboration between Proximity and 20th. 20th’s Director of Production Rashonda Joplin and Creative Executive Catherine Hughs will be spearheading the new project. Clare Reeth, Head of Literary Affairs at 20th, is responsible for bringing the book to the studios attention. Through Proximity Media, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will produce with Rebecca Cho and Hannah Levy set to executive produce and oversee the project.

Writer Gary Lennon extended his development deal with Lionsgate Television in March. He was previously under an overall deal at Starz. He is best known for his work on Power Book IV: Force and Orange Is the New Black.

Swierczynski is a New York Times best selling and two-time Edgar nominated author. He currently has 15 novels under his belt, including Expiration Date, Canary, and California Bear. He also collaborated with James Patterson on the Audible Original The Guilty. This is not the author's first crossover with Disney, as he has written more than 250 comic books consisting of Deadpool, Star Wars: Rogue One and more.

Proximity Media's legacy consists of the two-time Academy Award-winning Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the $275 million grossing Creed III. The company is also in post-production with Marvel's Lionheart miniseries.

