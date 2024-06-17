S.E.A., “Swiss Family Robinson” Series Reportedly Not Moving Forward as Ronald D. Moore Heads to Sony Pictures Television

Ronald D. Moore has left 20th Television, signing a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, meaning many of his in development projects at Disney have now been canceled.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

Moore was previously at 20th Television since 2020, where he was “attracted by the opportunity to work with the Disney cannon.”

Multiple projects were developed that never ended up seeing the light of day, including: A Swiss Family Robinson series A Disney+ Society of Explorers and Adventurers An adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses for Hulu

All of these series will unfortunately no longer go forward.

Some of the dramas that Moore has developed or created over the years include Outlander , For All Mankind , Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and the 2003 version of Battlestar Galactica .

, , and the 2003 version of . He got his start on the writing staff of Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he wrote or co-wrote 27 episodes.

What They’re Saying:

Ronald D. Moore: “I’m incredibly happy to return home to Sony Pictures Television. Creating shows with the team there has been enormously gratifying, and I’ve always been impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment to making great shows. I’ve known and admired Katherine since we first worked together at Universal, and I’m really excited for us to work together again to make great television.”

Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios: "This is a true homecoming, and I couldn't be more excited to be reunited with Ron at Sony. Ron is an unbelievable storyteller. He knows how to connect with audiences through the characters and worlds he builds – characters and worlds that are brilliant, beautiful, rich, and authentic. The shows he has created alongside the incomparable Maril Davis remain relevant, watched, and admired by millions of fans worldwide, and we can't wait to see which new places they will pull us into next."