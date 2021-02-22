Disney Reportedly Working on “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers” Series for Disney+, Kicking Off a Disney Parks Expanded Universe of Projects

Disney is reportedly in the early stages of development on a Disney+ series called The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, which could be the start of a Disney Parks expanded universe series of projects.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Disney+ is developing a new project called The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, which Disney Parks aficionados know is connected to multiple attractions in theme parks and Disney destinations around the world, including the Jungle Cruise.
- The project is expected to be the first in a series of interconnected projects for Disney+ based on theme park experiences that will tie into one another, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- The Society of Explorers and Adventurers promises to incorporate characters and lands from Disney’s theme parks and classic films.
- The series is being created by Ron Moore, who will write and executive produce for Disney+ and recently launched For All Mankind for AppleTV+.
- The Society of Explorers and Adventurers is still in the earliest stages of development with no writers signed-on and Disney/20th Television declined to comment when pressed for more information by THR.
- Ron Moore currently has a production deal with 20th Television through his Tall Ship Productions company, which is also producing the Disney+ Swiss Family Robinson series.
- Moore reportedly chose to sign with 20th Television even though he had higher bids from Sony because he’s a Disney fan and wanted to work on this type of project, which could only be done with Disney’s backing.
- While THR refers to the broader project as “The Magic Kingdom Universe,” fans of S.E.A. know that it extends beyond Magic Kingdom-style parks and traces its origins to the defunct Pleasure Island Adventurers Club, with references also present at Tokyo DisneySea and aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.
- There’s no word on if the series will ultimately get a greenlight or when it would be expected to start streaming.