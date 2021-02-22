Disney Reportedly Working on “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers” Series for Disney+, Kicking Off a Disney Parks Expanded Universe of Projects

Disney is reportedly in the early stages of development on a Disney+ series called The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, which could be the start of a Disney Parks expanded universe series of projects.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Disney+ is developing a new project called The Society of Explorers and Adventurers , which Disney Parks aficionados know is connected to multiple attractions in theme parks and Disney destinations around the world, including the Jungle Cruise

has revealed that Disney+ is developing a new project called , which Disney Parks aficionados know is connected to multiple attractions in theme parks and Disney destinations around the world, including the The project is expected to be the first in a series of interconnected projects for Disney+ based on theme park experiences that will tie into one another, similar to the Marvel

The Society of Explorers and Adventurers promises to incorporate characters and lands from Disney’s theme parks and classic films.

promises to incorporate characters and lands from Disney’s theme parks and classic films. The series is being created by Ron Moore, who will write and executive produce for Disney+ and recently launched For All Mankind for AppleTV+.

for AppleTV+. The Society of Explorers and Adventurers is still in the earliest stages of development with no writers signed-on and Disney/20th Television declined to comment when pressed for more information by THR.

is still in the earliest stages of development with no writers signed-on and Disney/20th Television declined to comment when pressed for more information by Ron Moore currently has a production deal with 20th Television Swiss Family Robinson series.

series. Moore reportedly chose to sign with 20th Television

While THR refers to the broader project as “The Magic Kingdom

refers to the broader project as “The There’s no word on if the series will ultimately get a greenlight or when it would be expected to start streaming.