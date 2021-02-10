Sony’s Ron Moore Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television, Producing “Swiss Family Robinson” Series

Ron Moore has left Sony to sign an overall deal with the Disney-owned 20th television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ron Moore, executive producer of television series like The Outlander and For All Mankind , has departed Sony and signed an overall deal with 20th TV.

The producer had spent the past decade under an overall deal with Sony.

Moore’s new deal is reportedly worth eight figures and will see him create and develop new projects across the Disney portfolio under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

His first project will reportedly be the recently announced Swiss Family Robinson series Disney+

Moore will work alongside Jon M. Chu on the Disney+ project.

As part of this new deal, Tall Ship Productions’ Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis will also make the move to 20th TV with Moore.

