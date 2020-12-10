Disney Adapting “Swiss Family Robinson” as a Disney+ Original Series

Disney Television Studios announced a series adaptation of the classic novel Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss during today’s Disney Investor Day.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is adapting Swiss Family Robinson as a Disney+ Original Series from Ron Moore (Outlander) and Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).
- Walt Disney adapted the story for the big screen in 1960 in the cinemascope classic film starring John Mills, Dorothy Maguire, James MacArthur, Janet Munroe, Tommy Kirk, and Kevin Corcoran.
- Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson is currently streaming on Disney+, along with a 1940 RKO version that Walt Disney bought to prevent a re-release or TV airings from competing with his big budget adaptation.
- Disney Television also did a modern adaptation of the story in a 1997 The Wonderful World of Disney TV movie called Beverly Hills Family Robinson starring Martin Mull and Sarah Michelle Gellar.
- The Disney+ series adaptation of Swiss Family Robinson is expected to start streaming in 2021.