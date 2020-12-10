Disney Adapting “Swiss Family Robinson” as a Disney+ Original Series

Disney Television Studios announced a series adaptation of the classic novel Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss during today’s Disney Investor Day.

What’s Happening:

Disney is adapting Swiss Family Robinson as a Disney+ Outlander ) and Jon Chu ( Crazy Rich Asians) .

as a ) and Jon Chu ( . Walt Disney adapted the story for the big screen in 1960 in the cinemascope classic film starring John Mills, Dorothy Maguire, James MacArthur, Janet Munroe, Tommy Kirk, and Kevin Corcoran.

Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson is currently streaming on Disney+, along with a 1940 RKO version

is currently streaming on Disney+, along with a Disney Television also did a modern adaptation of the story in a 1997 The Wonderful World of Disney TV movie called Beverly Hills Family Robinson starring Martin Mull and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

TV movie called starring Martin Mull and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The Disney+ series adaptation of Swiss Family Robinson is expected to start streaming in 2021.