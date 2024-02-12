Series Adaptation of “A Court of Thorns and Roses” Still Moving Forward at Hulu

After being in development for over 2 years, Hulu is no longer moving forward with a series adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses, according to TVLine.

UPDATE – 7:30 p.m. PT:

Following TVLine’s report on Hulu no longer moving forward on the series adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses , Vulture

, Vulture notes that there is currently no word on any casting news for the developing series.

Previously – 5:15 p.m. PT:

TVLine exclusively learned that the high-profile adaptation is no longer moving forward at Hulu, and 20th Television is not currently shopping the potential series to other outlets.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, was asked about the project during a panel at the TCA Winter Press Tour, where he cryptically said “That show has been in development, but I don’t have any news to share today.”

Written by Sarah J. Maas, the fantasy romance novel follows Feyre, a huntress who kills a wolf and finds herself in a magical land she never thought possible.

Additional books in the immensely popular series include A Court of Mist and Fury , A Court of Wings and Ruin , as well as the novella A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames .

, , as well as the novella and . The show was first announced in 2021, with Maas writing in a now-deleted Instagram post, “So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a TV show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt as a TV show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!” The aforementioned potential series executive producer, Ronald D. Moore said in November that the series was still in development. “We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development.”