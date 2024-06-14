Dwayne Johnson Signs First-Look Deal with Disney

Dwayne Johnson has signed a first-look deal with Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, has signed a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
- This will allow the pair to develop films for theaters and streaming.
- Johnson is set to star in Moana 2 and the live-action Moana hitting theaters in 2026.
More Movie News:
- Tribeca 2024: "Boys Go to Jupiter" is a Weird Yet Delightful Animated Treat
- Unpacking the "Brats" – Andrew McCarthy Discusses Making His Brat Pack Documentary
- Disney+ Subscribers Can Save on “Inside Out 2″ Tickets Through Fandango
- "Inside Out 2" Is A Worthy Successor But Fails To Surpass Original
- Paul Walter Hauser Set To Join 20th Century Springsteen Biopic