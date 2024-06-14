Dwayne Johnson Signs First-Look Deal with Disney

Dwayne Johnson has signed a first-look deal with Disney.

What’s Happening:

  • Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, has signed a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
  • This will allow the pair to develop films for theaters and streaming.
  • Johnson is set to star in Moana 2 and the live-action Moana hitting theaters in 2026.

