Disney+ Subscribers Can Save on “Inside Out 2” Tickets Through Fandango

Fandango is offering a helpful perk to Disney+ subscribers wishing to see Pixar’s Inside Out 2 in theaters.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of summer, starting today through July 21st, Disney+ subscribers can experience all the emotions of Inside Out 2 in theaters beginning this weekend with $10 towards a Fandango Movie Ticket to see the movie.

in theaters beginning this weekend with $10 towards a Fandango Movie Ticket to see the movie. Disney+ subscribers can access a Fandango Promo Code good towards the purchase of a movie ticket to see Inside Out 2 at this link

Additional Fandango Movie Ticket offers for Disney+ subscribers will be released throughout the summer.

Before heading to the theater, subscribers can rewatch Riley’s first emotional adventure in Inside Out streaming on Disney+.

About Inside Out 2:

In the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out , Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.

is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.

With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14th, 2024.

Check out Tony’s review of Inside Out 2 here