Disney+ Subscribers Can Save on “Inside Out 2” Tickets Through Fandango

Fandango is offering a helpful perk to Disney+ subscribers wishing to see Pixar’s Inside Out 2 in theaters.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of summer, starting today through July 21st, Disney+ subscribers can experience all the emotions of Inside Out 2 in theaters beginning this weekend with $10 towards a Fandango Movie Ticket to see the movie.
  • Disney+ subscribers can access a Fandango Promo Code good towards the purchase of a movie ticket to see Inside Out 2 at this link.
  • Additional Fandango Movie Ticket offers for Disney+ subscribers will be released throughout the summer.
  • Before heading to the theater, subscribers can rewatch Riley’s first emotional adventure in Inside Out streaming on Disney+.

About Inside Out 2:

  • In the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.
  • The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.
  • Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.
  • The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.
  • With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14th, 2024.
  • Check out Tony’s review of Inside Out 2 here.
