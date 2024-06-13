Tribeca 2024: “Boys Go to Jupiter” is a Weird Yet Delightful Animated Treat

When looking at the schedule for Tribeca 2024, it turned out that most of the films I wanted to see were documentaries. But, there was one scripted film that called to me — and also happened to be animated. That movie is Boys Go to Jupiter. Directed by Julian Glander, the movie features the voices of Jack Corbett, Miya Folick, Tavi Gevinson, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Elsie Fisher, Janeane Garofalo, and Demi Adejuyigbe among others.

Speaking of animation, the style on display in Boys Go to Jupiter is completely unique and surprisingly varied. Just when you think you’ve got a hold on it, new characters with entirely different designs are introduced. Reaching for any sort of comparison, the best I could do was determine that it, at times, reminded me of an indie mobile game or some sort of faux clay animation. Again, though, this varied from character to character and scene to scene.

As for the plot of the film, describing that is also a tall order. Basically, Boys Go to Jupiter follows a math quiz high school dropout named Billy 5000 who’s taken to gigging for a food delivery app while listening to a financial inspiration podcast and seemingly searching for what’s next in life. He’s also found a clever loophole in the app (which reminded me a bit of my favorite film of all time, Punch-Drunk Love). Along the way, we’re also introduced to some of 5000’s friends, family, former classmates, and more. There’s also an “unexpected bonding” element to the story that may seem familiar. Oh, and did I mention that the movie is set in Florida? Yes, it’s a perfect backdrop for the oddities that ensue.

While the movie is mainly focused on Billy 5000, there are plenty of diversions along the way. Even if these sections don’t necessarily drive the plot forward, they easily add to the film’s sense of humor while also building out the world.

Perhaps my favorite part of Boys Go to Jupiter was the music — which, at times, integrates so well with the film that I was legitimately enjoying a song on its face before even realizing it was also funny. Granted, a pair of songs near the end of the film were more overtly silly and had me cackling for the duration of their absurdity.

Although the movie is not currently rated, I will note that Boys Go to Jupiter is probably a PG-13 in my book. In addition to some language, there’s a scene of animated nudity — but it’s not anatomically detailed even if it is technically full-frontal. Could this push it to an R rating? That’d be for the MPA to decide, but I wouldn’t think so personally.

Throughout Boys Go to Jupiter’s runtime, I found myself laughing out loud again and again. And, by the time the credits rolled, I had a giant grin on my face.It was also not a surprise for me to see Miranda July’s name pop-up in the “special thank yous” and I could easily see similarities between the tone of this film and July’s Me and You and Everyone We Know (which also happens to be me one of my favorites).

Undoubtedly, Boys Go to Jupiter will not be for everyone. Between the unique animation style, the deadpan delivery, and the oddball plot, it takes a certain sensibility to appreciate. But, for those who ride the film’s vibe, it’s an enjoyable 90-minute experience. With that in mind, I hope the film lands in a place where more people will be able to see it.

Boys Go to Jupiter premiered as part of the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.