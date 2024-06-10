Paul Walter Hauser Set To Join 20th Century Springsteen Biopic

Paul Walter Hauser has been added to the cast of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.
What’s Happening:
- Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming 20th Century film about Bruce Springsteen, is set to add Paul Walter Hauser to the cast, reports Deadline.
- The Emmy Award winner is set to join Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, with Scott Cooper directing.
- Unlike other biopics, the film is set to only follow the making of the Springsteen album Nebraska.
- No timeline has been given as to filming or a release date.
