Paul Walter Hauser Set To Join 20th Century Springsteen Biopic

Paul Walter Hauser has been added to the cast of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

What’s Happening:

Deliver Me From Nowhere , the upcoming 20th Century film about Bruce Springsteen, is set to add Paul Walter Hauser to the cast, reports Deadline .

, the upcoming 20th Century film about Bruce Springsteen, is set to add Paul Walter Hauser to the cast, reports . The Emmy Award winner is set to join Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, with Scott Cooper directing.

Unlike other biopics, the film is set to only follow the making of the Springsteen album Nebraska.

No timeline has been given as to filming or a release date.

More Movie News: