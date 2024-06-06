Elle Fanning in Talks to Star in New Predator Film “Badlands” from 20th Century Studios

Elle Fanning is in negotiations to star in 20th Century’s Badlands, a new film from director Dan Trachtenberg set in the Predator universe, according to Deadline.

  • Earlier this year, it was revealed that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would return for a new film within the Predator universe following the success of that film.
  • All that was revealed at the time was that the film would be called Badlands, but nothing else is known past the return of the Predators themself.
  • Now, we know that The Great actress Elle Fanning is in negotiations to star in the forthcoming film.
  • While Prey was released exclusively on Hulu, 20th Century has since returned to the theatrical game with films like The Boogeyman and the upcoming Alien: Romulus debuting in theaters – meaning a theatrical release for Badlands is quite possible.
  • While Prey featured a cast of relative unknowns and rising stars like Amber Midthunder, executives wanted to court an established star for the new film, with Fanning reportedly being a fan of the franchise.
  • Filming is currently planned to begin later this year.
  • Prey 2 is still in the works with star Amber Midthunder hopefully returning.
  • Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.
