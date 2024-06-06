Elle Fanning in Talks to Star in New Predator Film “Badlands” from 20th Century Studios

Elle Fanning is in negotiations to star in 20th Century’s Badlands, a new film from director Dan Trachtenberg set in the Predator universe, according to Deadline.

Earlier this year Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would return for a new film within the Predator universe following the success of that film.

Filming is currently planned to begin later this year.

Prey 2 is still in the works with star Amber Midthunder hopefully returning.

is still in the works with star Amber Midthunder hopefully returning. Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.