Predator Film “Badlands” In Works From 20th Century and Dan Trachtenberg

After the success of Prey, it looks like the Predator is heading to the Badlands with a new film.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Dan Trachtenberg, the director of the successful Predator film entitled Prey, is returning to write and direct a new film in the same universe.
  • Badlands has been revealed to be the title, but nothing else is known past the return of the Predator themself.
  • This announcement comes on the heels of Prey’s massive commercial and critical success, nominated for multiple Emmy awards and breaking numerous streaming records for Hulu.
  • Prey’s success is exciting 20th Century enough to have Trachtenberg spearhead a greater Predator universe.
  • Prey 2 is still in the works with Amber Midthunder hopefully returning.
  • Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.

