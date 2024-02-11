Predator Film “Badlands” In Works From 20th Century and Dan Trachtenberg

After the success of Prey, it looks like the Predator is heading to the Badlands with a new film.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Prey , is returning to write and direct a new film in the same universe.

, is returning to write and direct a new film in the same universe. Badlands has been revealed to be the title, but nothing else is known past the return of the Predator themself.

has been revealed to be the title, but nothing else is known past the return of the Predator themself. This announcement comes on the heels of Prey ’s massive commercial and critical success, nominated for multiple Emmy awards and breaking numerous streaming records for Hulu

’s massive commercial and critical success, nominated for multiple Emmy awards and breaking numerous streaming records for Prey ’s success is exciting 20th Century enough to have Trachtenberg spearhead a greater Predator universe.

’s success is exciting 20th Century enough to have Trachtenberg spearhead a greater Predator universe. Prey 2 is still in the works with Amber Midthunder hopefully returning.

is still in the works with Amber Midthunder hopefully returning. Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.

