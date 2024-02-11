Predator Film “Badlands” In Works From 20th Century and Dan Trachtenberg

After the success of Prey, it looks like the Predator is heading to the Badlands with a new film.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Dan Trachtenberg, the director of the successful Predator film entitled Prey, is returning to write and direct a new film in the same universe.
- Badlands has been revealed to be the title, but nothing else is known past the return of the Predator themself.
- This announcement comes on the heels of Prey’s massive commercial and critical success, nominated for multiple Emmy awards and breaking numerous streaming records for Hulu.
- Prey’s success is exciting 20th Century enough to have Trachtenberg spearhead a greater Predator universe.
- Prey 2 is still in the works with Amber Midthunder hopefully returning.
- Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.
