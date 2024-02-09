Hulu and FX To Debut “Shogun” In-Game Super Bowl Ad During The Big Game

Hulu and FX have purchased coveted ad time during this year’s Super Bowl to showcase their 10-episode global event, Shogun, which premieres later this month on Hulu.

FX and Hulu have purchased an ad during Super Bowl XVIII, a 30-second in-game commercial for the highly-anticipated global event series Shōgun , which premieres Tuesday, February 27 exclusively on Hulu.

, which premieres Tuesday, February 27 exclusively on Hulu. Shōgun , is drawing rave reviews from critics, including TIME magazine which called it a “revelation” and a “genuine masterpiece.”

, is drawing rave reviews from critics, including magazine which called it a “revelation” and a “genuine masterpiece.” The Shōgun Super Bowl ad will direct fans to go online to view the new extended trailer, which was released today and can be viewed above.

Additionally, FX today released The World of Shōgun, a five-minute video introducing fans to the history behind Shōgun, the rise of Warlords, Samurai, and a powerful empire in Feudal Japan. The World of Shōgun is available to view below.

The 10-episode limited series will premiere on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

Shōgun , an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

Shōgun features an acclaimed Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production, including Tadanobu Asano as “Kashigi Yabushige,” a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as “Kashigi Omi,” the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found; Takehiro Hira as “Ishido Kazunari,” a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as “Usami Fuji,” a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord’s fight; Tokuma Nishioka as “Toda Hiromatsu,” Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband; Yuki Kura as “Yoshii Nagakado,” the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; Yuka Kouri as “Kiku,” a courtesan renowned for her artistry throughout Japan; and Fumi Nikaido as “Ochiba no Kata,” the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power.