Teaser Trailer for “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” Released by Hulu

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is coming to Hulu on April 26th, with a teaser revealed today at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

(Hulu)

(Hulu)

What’s Happening:

  • Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all-access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.
  • The series joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real-time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future.
  • As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them.
  • 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.
  • The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.
  • Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story  is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time).
  • The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif