“Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” Coming to Hulu

This aint a doc for the broken hearted. Hulu today announced its acquisition of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the first-ever docu-series on the band’s history with full cooperation from all past and present members of Bon Jovi. The docu-series is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.
- The four-part, all-access series chronicling four decades of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi premieres Friday, April 26, on Hulu in the U.S., and coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.
- Following one of the world’s most iconic bands and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, the documentary gives us a view behind the music and the man.
- As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them.
- Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.
- The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.
- Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time).
- The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.