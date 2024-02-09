FX Announces Spring Premiere Dates for “American Horror Story: Delicate” Part 2, “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 3, and More

FX has unveiled its Spring premiere schedule ahead of presenting today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, with release dates set for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, Welcome to Wrexham, and more.
What’s Happening:
- FX has announced spring premiere dates for five series and specials.
- American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10/9c. One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season.
- Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham kicks off on Thursday, April 18th, at 10/9c. New episodes of the eight-part season will broadcast on Thursdays and stream on Hulu the day after air.
- The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses documentary bows on Friday, April 26th, at 10/9c, streaming the next day on Hulu. The film examines the systemic issues, questionable practices, and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core.
- Elizabeth Moss stars in The Veil debuts with two episodes on Tuesday, April 30th, exclusively on Hulu. Additional episodes will release individually on Tuesdays. Internationally, the series will be coming to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.
- The sports drama Clipped, based on a true story and starring Laurence Fishburne and Ed O’Neill, premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, as a Hulu exclusive. The remaining four episodes will release individually on subsequent Tuesdays. Clipped will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.
