FX Announces Spring Premiere Dates for “American Horror Story: Delicate” Part 2, “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 3, and More

FX has unveiled its Spring premiere schedule ahead of presenting today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, with release dates set for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, Welcome to Wrexham, and more.

What’s Happening:

FX has announced spring premiere dates for five series and specials.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10/9c. One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season.

premieres Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10/9c. One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season. Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham kicks off on Thursday, April 18th, at 10/9c. New episodes of the eight-part season will broadcast on Thursdays and stream on Hulu

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses

Elizabeth Moss stars in The Veil Disney+

The sports drama Clipped, based on a true story and starring Laurence Fishburne and Ed O’Neill, premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, as a Hulu exclusive. The remaining four episodes will release individually on subsequent Tuesdays. Clipped will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.