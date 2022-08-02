FX Announces “The Veil” Limited Series Starring Elisabeth Moss

FX has announced a new limited series called The Veil, which will star Elisabeth Moss and stream exclusively on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of the network’s day of TCA presentations, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX announced a new limited series called The Veil.
- Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and PGA award-winning actor and producer Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to star.
- The series is written by Steven Knight (Taboo, A Christmas Carol, and the upcoming Great Expectations) who also executive produces with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions, and Elisabeth Moss with Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor Pictures.
- The Veil will be produced by FX Productions.
“The Veil” Synopses:
- This gripping thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad, President, Original Programming FX: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role. Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”
- Steven Knight, Writer/Executive Producer: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary. We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”
