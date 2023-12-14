“The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” Debuts on FX in 2024

A new documentary from The New York Times is coming to FX covering the current state of horse racing.

  • The newest episode of The New York Times Presents entitled “Broken Horses” will debut in 2024.
  • From the series that brought “The Killing of Breona Taylor” and “Framing Britney Spears” comes a deep-dive into the dark state of horseracing.
  • Death has been circling the sport for years, but after 12 high profile horse deaths surrounding this year’s Kentucky Derby, all eyes are on the sport and the wellness of the horses.
  • The New York Times reporters Joe Drape, Melissa Hoppert, Rachel Abrams and Liz Day investigate the large horse death toll, along with the inner workings of the sport’s business and political forces that halt any ability to implement changes for the health and safety of the animals.
  • The new documentary will debut on FX and Hulu sometime in 2024.

