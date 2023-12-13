Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” to Stream on Hulu Beginning December 20th

Gareth Edwards’ latest sci-fi epic, The Creator, will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Wednesday, December 20th.
- The much-talked-about 20th Century Studios science fiction movie, The Creator, will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Wednesday, December 20th.
- From acclaimed director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), The Creator was released in theaters on September 29th and arrived on home video this week (click here for our review of the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital release).
- Alongside the streaming announcement, Hulu has released a 15-second trailer for the film (embedded below).
- The Creator features a star-studded cast that includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney.
- The film is set in a future where mankind has waged war on its A.I. creations following a disastrous event. Joshua (John David Washington) is an ex-special forces agent recruited to retrieve and destroy a brand-new A.I. weapon. But when it turns out to be a young child (played by newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles), he finds the task at hand to be far more difficult than he bargained for.
- The Creator is based on an original idea by director Gareth Edwards, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz.
- Stream The Creator exclusively on Hulu beginning December 20th.
