Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” to Stream on Hulu Beginning December 20th

Gareth Edwards’ latest sci-fi epic, The Creator, will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Wednesday, December 20th.

The much-talked-about 20th Century Studios The Creator , will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Wednesday, December 20th.

Alongside the streaming announcement, Hulu has released a 15-second trailer for the film (embedded below).

features a star-studded cast that includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. The film is set in a future where mankind has waged war on its A.I. creations following a disastrous event. Joshua (John David Washington) is an ex-special forces agent recruited to retrieve and destroy a brand-new A.I. weapon. But when it turns out to be a young child (played by newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles), he finds the task at hand to be far more difficult than he bargained for.

is based on an original idea by director Gareth Edwards, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz. Stream The Creator exclusively on Hulu beginning December 20th.