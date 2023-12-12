4K/Blu-Ray Review: Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” Showcases How the “Rogue One” Director is Innovating Filmmaking

How does filmmaker Gareth Edwards follow up Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? With an original sci-fi adventure that practically reinvents how these types of films are made, much in the same way George Lucas did in 1977. Now available on home video, fans of The Creator can go behind the scenes to see how a film about mankind’s relationship to technology got creative to produce a low-cost blockbuster that Hollywood would take a chance on.

Set in a future where technology turned against mankind, artificial intelligence is illegal everywhere except New Asia, which has beome a safe haven for advanced robotics. This is where the mysterious innovator known as Nirmata has developed a super weapon that threatens to destroy the USS NOMAD, an orbital space station that has been instrumental in regulating AI around the world. Ex-special forces agent Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) is reluctantly recruited to assist in the hunt for Nirmata when he sees footage of his missing wife, Maya (Gemma Chan), allegedly working with enemy number one. But no amount of experience could’ve prepared him for this mission when the super weapon turns out to be an innocent child named Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

Although light on quantity of supplemental materials, the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital release of The Creator comes with one of the best making-of documentaries I’ve seen since Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It’s an enthralling documentary, one that likely marks a turning point in film history. While additional bonus features would’ve been appreciated, such as a filmmaker commentary or deleted scenes, anyone wanting to go behind the scenes of the production are given a treasure trove of information.

Bonus Features

True Love: Making The Creator (55:47) – Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for nearly an hour look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production's documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more.

Video

The Creator retains its cinematic aspect ratio of 2:76:1 and looks great in 4K. With intentional film grain adding a handmade grit to this futuristic tale, plus softened focus at times, the 4K presentation’s greatest strengths are in its increased color spectrum. Black voids in darker scenes match the pillarboxes, while occasional bright lights, particularly from explosions or NOMAD’s blue scans, really pop off the screen. The Blu-Ray disc’s 1080p transfer is also excellent, without much noticeable detail loss in comparison, although the color compression can at times be felt.

Audio

The standard audio option on the 4K disc is an English Dolby Atmos mix that really packs a punch. Sound effects and Hans Zimmer’s score fly throughout the room, while some of the explosions give the subwoofer a lot of work to do. The 4K release is a global one, with additional audio options including a stereo descriptive audio track, 7.1 French, Spanish, German, and Italian, plus 5.1 Fench (Quebec), Castellano, and Japanese. The Blu-Ray disc swaps the Atmos mix for a 7.1 DTS-HDMA track, retaining the descriptive audio track and offering Spanish and French in 5.1.

Packaging & Design

The Creator comes in a standard black Blu-Ray case with disc holders on both sides of the interior. Only the 4K disc has artwork of Alphie, taken from the box art. The initial pressing includes a matte slipcover with metallic accents and a glossy title. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere (plus 200 points through Disney Movie Insiders). The main menu on both discs features a farmer robot in a field in front of an animated sky set to score from the film.

Final Thoughts

The Creator wasn’t necessarily a film I felt I had to own when I saw it in theaters, but having revisited the film on home video, I found I liked it a lot more the second time around. With an inspiring making-of documentary, fans will not only relive the film through new eyes, but will also be eager to see what Gareth Edwards’ next film has in store.

Purchase Options

