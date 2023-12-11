The Walt Disney Company Receives 27 Nominations At The 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

The Walt Disney Company picked up a myriad of Golden Globe nominations this morning across their many brands.

  • The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning, honoring the best in film and television over the past year.
  • After a tumultuous few years for the awards, the ceremony has received a behind-the-scenes refresh and a new network airing the ceremony.
  • New categories of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture and Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television were added to this year’s awards slate.
  • Along with the structural changes, the nominees were bumped up to six per category.
  • The Walt Disney Company picked up 27 nominations across 20th Television, FX, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Walt Disney Animation, and Walt Disney Studios.
    • Poor Things – Searchlight Pictures – 7 nominations
      • Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
      • Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo
      • Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara
      • Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix
    • The Bear – FX/Hulu – 5 nominations
      • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Abby Elliott
    • Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/20th Century Television – 5 nominations
      • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Martin Short
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Selena Gomez
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Meryl Streep
    • Fargo – FX – 3 nominations
      • Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Jon Hamm
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Juno Temple
    • Abbott Elementary – ABC/20th Century Television – 2 nominations
      • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Quinta Brunson
    • All of Us Strangers – Searchlight Pictures – 1 nomination
      • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott
    • Elemental – Pixar – 1 nomination
      • Best Motion Picture, Animated
    • The Great – Hulu – 1 nomination
      • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Elle Fanning
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel – 1 nomination
      • Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture
    • Wish – Walt Disney Animation – 1 nomination
      • Best Motion Picture, Animated
  • You can find the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.
  • The Golden Globes will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET.
