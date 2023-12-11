The Walt Disney Company Receives 27 Nominations At The 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

The Walt Disney Company picked up a myriad of Golden Globe nominations this morning across their many brands.
What’s Happening:
- The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning, honoring the best in film and television over the past year.
- After a tumultuous few years for the awards, the ceremony has received a behind-the-scenes refresh and a new network airing the ceremony.
- New categories of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture and Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television were added to this year’s awards slate.
- Along with the structural changes, the nominees were bumped up to six per category.
- The Walt Disney Company picked up 27 nominations across 20th Television, FX, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Walt Disney Animation, and Walt Disney Studios.
- Poor Things – Searchlight Pictures – 7 nominations
- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo
- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara
- Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix
- The Bear – FX/Hulu – 5 nominations
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Abby Elliott
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/20th Century Television – 5 nominations
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Martin Short
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Selena Gomez
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Meryl Streep
- Fargo – FX – 3 nominations
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Jon Hamm
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Juno Temple
- Abbott Elementary – ABC/20th Century Television – 2 nominations
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Quinta Brunson
- All of Us Strangers – Searchlight Pictures – 1 nomination
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott
- Elemental – Pixar – 1 nomination
- Best Motion Picture, Animated
- The Great – Hulu – 1 nomination
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Elle Fanning
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel – 1 nomination
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture
- Wish – Walt Disney Animation – 1 nomination
- Best Motion Picture, Animated
- You can find the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.
- The Golden Globes will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET.
