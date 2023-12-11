The Walt Disney Company Receives 27 Nominations At The 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

The Walt Disney Company picked up a myriad of Golden Globe nominations this morning across their many brands.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning, honoring the best in film and television over the past year.

After a tumultuous few years for the awards, the ceremony has received a behind-the-scenes refresh and a new network airing the ceremony.

New categories of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture and Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television were added to this year’s awards slate.

Along with the structural changes, the nominees were bumped up to six per category.

The Walt Disney Company picked up 27 nominations across 20th Television, FX Hulu Marvel Poor Things Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix The Bear – FX/Hulu – 5 nominations Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Abby Elliott Only Murders in the Building Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Martin Short Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Selena Gomez Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Meryl Streep Fargo Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Jon Hamm Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Juno Temple Abbott Elementary ABC Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Quinta Brunson All of Us Strangers Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott Elemental Best Motion Picture, Animated The Great – Hulu – 1 nomination Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Elle Fanning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel – 1 nomination Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture Wish – Walt Disney Animation – 1 nomination Best Motion Picture, Animated

You can find the full list of Golden Globe nominations here

The Golden Globes will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET.