“Grey’s Anatomy” Coming to Combined Disney+/Hulu App While Many Disney Series Licensed to Netflix

Disney+ and Hulu’s combined app is ready to book an OR as all seasons of Grey’s Anatomy head to the new platform, while many others also head to Netflix.

Deadline reports Grey’s Anatomy will be a cornerstone title on the app.

will be a cornerstone title on the app. All seasons of Grey’s Anatomy , including the show’s upcoming 20th, will be streaming on the combined app, along with Hulu's standalone app.

, including the show’s upcoming 20th, will be streaming on the combined app, along with Hulu's standalone app. Grey’s Anatomy will continue to stream on Netflix as well.

will continue to stream on Netflix as well. Hinted at by Iger during the Q4 investor call, other titles are also being non-exclusively licensed to Netflix for an 18-month period.

The titles include Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, Archer , How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, Home Improvement, The Resident, ESPN 30 for 30, My Wife and Kids, Reba, The Bernie Mac Show, The Hughleys, and The Wonder Years (2022).

and (2022). During this 18-month period, the shows will still be available on their current Disney-owned platforms, along with various VOD third-party streamers.

