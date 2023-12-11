“Grey’s Anatomy” Coming to Combined Disney+/Hulu App While Many Disney Series Licensed to Netflix

Disney+ and Hulu’s combined app is ready to book an OR as all seasons of Grey’s Anatomy head to the new platform, while many others also head to Netflix.
- Deadline reports that when the combined Disney+ and Hulu app officially debuts in March of next year, Grey’s Anatomy will be a cornerstone title on the app.
- All seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, including the show’s upcoming 20th, will be streaming on the combined app, along with Hulu's standalone app.
- Grey’s Anatomy will continue to stream on Netflix as well.
- Hinted at by Iger during the Q4 investor call, other titles are also being non-exclusively licensed to Netflix for an 18-month period.
- The titles include Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, Home Improvement, The Resident, ESPN 30 for 30, My Wife and Kids, Reba, The Bernie Mac Show, The Hughleys, and The Wonder Years (2022).
- During this 18-month period, the shows will still be available on their current Disney-owned platforms, along with various VOD third-party streamers.
