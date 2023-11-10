Disney+ to Revive Walt Disney’s “People and Places” With “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

Disney Branded Television has acquired the short film Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó to revive a classic Walt Disney film series.

What’s Happened:

Variety reports Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó .

. The documentary short film follows filmmaker Sean Wang’s two grandmothers and is spoken in both Mandarin and English.

The film premiered at SXSW, where it picked up the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

It has also collected awards at AFI Fest, SIFF 2023, and LAAPFF.

This film will kick off the relaunch of “People and Places,” a documentary film series from Walt Disney in the 1950s and 1960s.

The film will be available to stream on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó embodies the essence of Walt Disney’s storytelling legacy with its deep emotional impact and focus on family. As we celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, Sean Wang reminds us, through his grandmothers’ beautiful relationship, that we can find magic in the every day at any age.” -Marjon Javadi, vice president of original documentaries at Disney Branded Television