Marvel Studios Reportedly Releases Writers and Directors, Plans to Reboot “Daredevil: Born Again”

It looks like Daredevil will be born again… again. Marvel Studios has reportedly removed the head writers and directors for the series and plans to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter says less than half of the 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again had been shot, but that was enough for Marvel executives to hit the reset button.

had been shot, but that was enough for Marvel executives to hit the reset button. In late September, Marvel quietly let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman as well as the directors for the remainder of the season and planned a “significant creative reboot.”

Marvel is now searching for new writers and directors for the project.

Reports say Ord and Corman’s version of the show was a legal procedural and that Charlie Cox didn’t show up in costume until the fourth episode.

Some scenes an episodes will be kept and Ord and Corman will remain on as executive producers for the series.

What they’re saying:

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation: “We’re trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture. It comes down to, ‘How can we tell stories in television that honor what’s so great about the source material?’”

About Daredevil: Born Again