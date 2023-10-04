Jenna Boyd Joins Disney Branded Television as SVP of Scripted Series Development

Former Netflix and Nickelodeon executive Jenna Boyd has joined Disney Branded Television as SVP of Development, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Boyd will oversee the scripted series development team under Charlie Andrews, EVP, Live Action and Unscripted.

Tasked with ramping up the division’s multi-camera business as well as finding Disney+ Disney Channel

She obtained the job after an extensive search that focused on executives with kids/family background.

Most recently, Boyd had her own production company, Field Day Entertainment, and partnered with The Cartel – where she also served as a manager – to develop a roster of talent and create kids, family and animation content for broadcasters and streamers.

Prior to that, Boyd was director of Kids & Family Series at Netflix, where she built and oversaw the company’s original animation and live-action series slate and creative team focused on kids and family content, including Alexa & Katie , Julie and the Phantoms , and The Baby-Sitters Club adaptation.

, , and adaptation. Boyd held prior roles as chief content officer at GoldieBlox and SVP of Animation Development at Nickelodeon, where she first began her career in series development, working on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What They’re Saying:

Charlie Andrews said: “Jenna is a passionate and skilled executive with tremendous vision and an impressive track record of developing hit shows for kids, teens, and families. Her extensive expertise creating breakout series will be instrumental in identifying and creating big, immersive worlds, as well as new series filled with the comedy, music, and Disney magic our audiences love.”