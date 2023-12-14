Premiere Episode of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” to Stream on Hulu

Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the premiere episode of the new series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on December 20th.

What’s Happening:

The first episode of the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series will stream on Hulu the same day it premieres on Disney+

In order to continue the series, Hulu subscribers will need to subscribe to Disney+, which will have two episodes at launch, with additional episodes released on subsequent Wednesdays.

Hulu subscribers will be able to sample the premiere episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians until January 31st, after which it will only be available to Disney+ subscribers.

The series' trailer has already caught the public's attention with 90 million views and nearly two million engagements.

Synopsis:

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Cast and Crew:

The Disney+ Original series features Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson.