Hulu Shares Trailer for the 12th and Final Season of “Letterkenny”

Hulu has shared a trailer for the upcoming 12th and final season of their original comedy series Letterkenny ahead of its premiere later this month.

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hickes, the Skids and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.

In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.

Check out the new trailer for the 12th and final season below: