Hulu Shares Trailer for the 12th and Final Season of “Letterkenny”

Hulu has shared a trailer for the upcoming 12th and final season of their original comedy series Letterkenny ahead of its premiere later this month.
- The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hickes, the Skids and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
- In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.
- Check out the new trailer for the 12th and final season below:
- The cast of Letterkenny includes:
- Jared Keeso as Wayne
- Nathan Dales as Daryl
- Michelle Mylett as Katy
- K. Trevor Wilson as Dan
- Dylan Playfair as Reilly
- Andrew Herr as Jonesy
- Tyler Johnston as Stewart
- Evan Stern as Roald
- Mark Forward as Coach
- Tiio Hon as Tanis
- Letterkenny is produced by New Metric Media, in association with Play Fun Games and Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fun Corporation and the Bell Fund, with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates.
- The series is distributed by New Metric Media.
- Jared Keeso is executive producer, co-writer, star and creator.
- Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director and co-writer.
- Mark Montefiore is executive producer and Kara Haflidson is producer for New Metric Media.
- The final season of Letterkenny is available to stream December 26.