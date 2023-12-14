Hulu Acquires the Documentary Short Film “Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story”

Hulu announced today the U.S. acquisition of Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story, which will make its debut on the streaming service on January 19, 2024.

Hulu announced today the U.S. acquisition of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s executive produced documentary short film, Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story, co-directed by Zeberiah Newman and Michiel Thomas.

Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story is a heartwarming portrait of Tim Sullivan (83), who offers newly sober men and women a chance to rebuild their lives from his candle shop in West Hollywood during its busiest time of year, Christmas.

The Oscar eligible documentary short had its world premiere at Outfest LA Film Festival in July 2023, premiered theatrically at the Lumiere Music Hall in September 2023, and was in competition at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October 2023.

Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story documentary short is co-produced and co-directed by filmmakers Zeberiah Newman and Michiel Thomas.

In 2021 he made his directorial debut with the award-winning short doc Right To Try produced by Octavia Spencer and most recently directed the short documentary film Unexpected produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Michiel Thomas’ debut documentary Game Face, was distributed worldwide by Netflix in 2016, licensed by Peacock in 2023, and won a dozen awards, including the Frameline Audience Award in 2015.

His second feature doc That’s Wild was sold to AMC Networks and PBS and won 5 festival awards. His latest documentary Gemmel & Tim was selected for the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2022, won 8 festival awards and was licensed by Dekkoo and Revry.

Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story is executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone under their company On The Day Productions. McCarthy and Falcone boarded during production and were key creative voices through final weeks of shoots, edit and post production.

