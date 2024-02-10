Disney Reveals Viewership And Top Programs Across Their Streaming Platforms

Earlier during the TCA Press Tour, the Walt Disney Company shared some numbers regarding viewership of programs across their streaming services.

  • At Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich’s TCA Session this morning, a number of numbers were shared revealing viewership across Disney+ and Hulu.
  • In 2023, The Walt Disney Company generated nearly 54 billion hours of viewing on TV sets across its linear networks and streaming platforms in the U.S., making The Walt Disney Company #1 in the market, generating 10 billion more viewing hours than the closest competitor.
  • In 2023, Grey’s Anatomy was Disney+’s #1 show globally, with over 1 billion hours streamed
  • The Rookie ranks as ABC’s #2 drama on Hulu currently, which has generated over 500 million hours of viewing on Hulu since premiering in 2018 – nearly 1/2 of those hours occurred in just the last year.
  • Abbott Elementary grew over +30% in its second season in Total Viewers, ranking as ABC’s #1 current series on Hulu last season. The show has delivered the strongest season average for an ABC comedy since the final season of Modern Family.
  • Only Murders in the Building has reached over 11 million unique viewers on linear platforms. On Hulu, in January alone, first streams increased +40% and hours streamed rose +39%
  • The Golden Bachelor delivered ABC’s #1 series premiere and most-watched unscripted series episode ever on Hulu, where over 1/3 of the audience on Hulu was new to The Bachelor franchise. The entire debut season reached more than 43 million viewers across all platforms.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians was the #1 most-watched episode in the U.S. in its debut week, and over 110 million hours have been streamed to date. Elsewhere, #PERCYJACKSON received over 1 billion views on TikTok.
  • Bluey on Disney+ was the second most-streamed show of 2023, and just dethroned Cocomelon as the #1 most-watched series among Kids 2-11.

