Vince Vaughn Joins 20th Century Studios’ “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

Vince Vaughn has been tapped to star in 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

First announced last year

BenDavid Grabinski ( Scott Pilgrim vs. the World ) will write and direct the film, with Andrew Lazar set to produce.

) will write and direct the film, with Andrew Lazar set to produce. The film will see Vaughn return to a genre he’s quite used to, having launched his career with buddy comedies like Wedding Crashers and Old School .

and . Recent roles for Vaughn include as Freddy in Curb Your Enthusiasm and in the upcoming Apple series Bad Monkey.

More 20th Century Studios News: