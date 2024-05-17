Vince Vaughn Joins 20th Century Studios’ “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

Vince Vaughn has been tapped to star in 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- First announced last year, plot details remain very vague at this point, but the film has been described as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.
- BenDavid Grabinski (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) will write and direct the film, with Andrew Lazar set to produce.
- The film will see Vaughn return to a genre he’s quite used to, having launched his career with buddy comedies like Wedding Crashers and Old School.
- Recent roles for Vaughn include as Freddy in Curb Your Enthusiasm and in the upcoming Apple series Bad Monkey.
