20th Century Studios Acquires “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” Spec Script from BenDavid Grabinski

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has acquired a spec script from BenDavid Grabinski, titled Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

Grabinski will write and direct the film, with Andrew Lazar set to produce.

Plot details are very vague at this point, but it has been described as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.

Grabinski was recently tapped by Edgar Wright to showrun the anime version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for Netflix, which will have the original cast return to voice the characters they played in the 2010 original.

