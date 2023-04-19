Courtney B. Vance Joins Cast of Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Emmy and Tony-Award winner Courtney B. Vance is the latest to join the cast of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, according to Deadline.

  • Vance will play Cobra Bubbles, the former CIA agent turned social worker.
  • The character was voiced originally by Ving Rhames in the belove animated film and various TV projects.
  • Vance is known for his roles in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and he earned Emmy Awards for both roles.
  • He has also appeared in a number of feature films, including The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, The Mummy and more.
  • Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.
  • Zach Galifianakis joined the cast of the film back in February in an undisclosed role, while newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast as Lilo.
  • Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.
  • Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation.
  • The film is intended to be a major release on Disney+.
  • You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.
  • The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now