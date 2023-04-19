Courtney B. Vance Joins Cast of Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

Emmy and Tony-Award winner Courtney B. Vance is the latest to join the cast of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, according to Deadline.

Vance will play Cobra Bubbles, the former CIA agent turned social worker.

The character was voiced originally by Ving Rhames in the belove animated film and various TV projects.

Vance is known for his roles in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and HBO’s Lovecraft Country , and he earned Emmy Awards for both roles.

and HBO’s , and he earned Emmy Awards for both roles. He has also appeared in a number of feature films, including The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, The Mummy and more.

and more. Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On .

will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated . Zach Galifianakis joined the cast Maia Kealoha has been cast as Lilo

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation.

The film is intended to be a major release on Disney+

You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.

The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.