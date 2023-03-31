Newcomer Maia Kealoha Cast as Lilo in New Disney+ Live-Action Adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch”

Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast as Lilo in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Kealoha will portray the role of Lilo in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film.
- The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.
- Zach Galifianakis joined the cast of the film back in February in an undisclosed role.
- Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.
- Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation.
- The film is intended to be a major release on Disney+.
- You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.
- The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.
