“Beef” Creator Lee Sung Jin Takes Over Writing Duties for Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, has taken over writing duties on Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Lee is taking over for Eric Pearson ( Black Widow

This new gig will actually reunite Lee with Beef director Jake Schreier, who is directing the Marvel movie, as well as co-star Steven Yeun

director Jake Schreier, who is directing the Marvel movie, as well as co-star Yeun joined a cast that recently added Ayo Edibiri Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier David Harbour as Red Guardian Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross Wyatt Russell as US Agent Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.

What They’re Saying: