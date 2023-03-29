“Beef” Creator Lee Sung Jin Takes Over Writing Duties for Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, has taken over writing duties on Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Lee is taking over for Eric Pearson (Black Widow) who was the first announced writer on the project.
- This new gig will actually reunite Lee with Beef director Jake Schreier, who is directing the Marvel movie, as well as co-star Steven Yeun, a member of the film’s sprawling ensemble cast.
- Yeun joined a cast that recently added Ayo Edibiri and already included:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.
What They’re Saying:
- Lee Sung Jin said: “I’m rewriting it. It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”
- “It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day. I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.”