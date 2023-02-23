“The Walking Dead” Star Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

The cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts continues to grow. Steven Yeun is the latest name added to the list for the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

  • Not much is known about Yeun’s role in Thunderbolts but it is being reported that it will be a significant part and will branch beyond just this one film.
  • Yeun is best known for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead, a role he played for 81 episodes across seven seasons.
  • He will be the latest star of the hit series to enter the MCU, joining Michael Rooker and Danai Gurira.
  • More recently, Yeun played a major role in Jordan Peele’s hit horror film Nope and starred in A24’s Minari, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor in a leading role.
  • He is also no stranger to the superhero realm, voicing Mark Grayson in Amazon’s popular animated series Invincible.
  • Yeun joins a cast that recently added Ayo Edibiri and already included:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
  • Jake Schreier is set to direct the film, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning the script and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.
  • Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.