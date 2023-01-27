Ayo Edebiri Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Following her breakout role in FX’s The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret role in Thunderbolts, according to Deadline.

  • Edebiri joins an ensemble that was announced during the D23 Expo last September that includes:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
  • No details about Edebiri’s role have been revealed at this time.
  • Jake Schreier is set to direct the film, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning the script and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.
  • Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.

