Ayo Edebiri Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Following her breakout role in FX’s The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret role in Thunderbolts, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Edebiri joins an ensemble that was announced during the D23 Expo last September that includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- No details about Edebiri’s role have been revealed at this time.
- Jake Schreier is set to direct the film, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning the script and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.
- Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.
