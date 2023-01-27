Ayo Edebiri Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Following her breakout role in FX’s The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret role in Thunderbolts, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Edebiri joins an ensemble that was announced during the D23 Expo Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier David Harbour as Red Guardian Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross Wyatt Russell as US Agent Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

No details about Edebiri’s role have been revealed at this time.

Jake Schreier is set to direct the film, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning the script and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.

