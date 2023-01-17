Nikki M. James Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Another actor is heading to Hell’s Kitchen. Nikki M. James has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

No details regarding James’ character have been shared at this time and Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

James was a member of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, playing the role of Nabalungi.

She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work in the role.

James can currently be seen in the film Spoiler Alert and recently appeared in Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, and the CBS series Braindead .

James has also directed episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight and served as an assistant director for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island and A Christmas Carol.

