Nikki M. James Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Another actor is heading to Hell’s Kitchen. Nikki M. James has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

  • No details regarding James’ character have been shared at this time and Marvel declined to comment on the casting.
  • James was a member of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, playing the role of Nabalungi.
  • She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work in the role.
  • James can currently be seen in the film Spoiler Alert and recently appeared in Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, and the CBS series Braindead.
  • James has also directed episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight and served as an assistant director for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island and A Christmas Carol.

More on Daredevil: Born Again:

  • The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.
  • The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.
  • However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.
  • The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.
  • Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.
  • Cox will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.
  • Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt and Michael Gandolfini have also recently joined the cast of the series.