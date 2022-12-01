Michael Gandolfini Joins the Cast of “Daredevil: Born Again”

According to Deadline, Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) has been cast in a major role in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+.

Written and executive produced by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.

Vincent D'Onofrio also reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Details about Gandolfini’s character are being kept under wraps, however it’s possible that he is playing an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.

The 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024, four years after the original Daredevil series ended its run on Netflix after three seasons.

Cox recently appeared as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

