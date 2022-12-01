Marvel Shares Video Focusing on The Legacy of Ant-Man Ahead of the Release of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”

Today at Brazil Comic Con, Marvel shared a special look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- In anticipation of the next film to be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel debuted a special look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania today at Brazil Comic Con.
- Stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang) joined filmmakers Peyton Reed (director) and Kevin Feige (producer and president of Marvel Studios) came on stage in São Paulo, Brazil to share insights and sneak peeks at the epic adventure.
- The retrospective video serves as a recap of Ant-Man and the Wasp’s stories so-far in the MCU, as well as featuring some clips from the previously released trailer.
- Marvel also released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at Brazil Comic Con.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.