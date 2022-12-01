Marvel Shares Video Focusing on The Legacy of Ant-Man Ahead of the Release of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”

Today at Brazil Comic Con, Marvel shared a special look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

In anticipation of the next film to be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel debuted a special look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania today at Brazil Comic Con.

today at Brazil Comic Con. Stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang) joined filmmakers Peyton Reed (director) and Kevin Feige (producer and president of Marvel Studios) came on stage in São Paulo, Brazil to share insights and sneak peeks at the epic adventure.

The retrospective video serves as a recap of Ant-Man and the Wasp’s stories so-far in the MCU, as well as featuring some clips from the previously released trailer.

Marvel also released the first trailer Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at Brazil Comic Con.

