“Fantastic Four” Movie, “Secret Invasion” Series and Much More Announced from Marvel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige blew fans away during today’s Disney Investors Day presentation, announcing an incredible slate of new movies and series, including the long-awaited introduction of The Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While we didn’t get many details on the Fantastic Four film, we did learn that Jon Watts will direct the new movie.

The next massive announcement was for a new Disney+ Secret Invasion.

. The series is based on one of the biggest crossover events in Marvel Comics history and will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Things are about to get very big for Ant-Man and the Wasp as the next film in their series was announced as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Jonathan Majors also joins the cast at the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.

We also learned that Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers for Captain Marvel 2 , which is set to debut in theaters on November 11, 2022.

The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta and Larson will be joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

We also learned about Ironheart , another Disney+ original series featuring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

, another Disney+ original series featuring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. Ironheart is a young hero who follows the model of Tony Stark, creating her own technologically advanced suit.

And while we’re in that Iron Man realm, Armor Wars was also announced as a new Disney+ series.

was also announced as a new Disney+ series. Don Cheadle will return as James Rhodes, also known as War Machine, in the series based on a classic Iron Man story.

Also coming to Disney+ is a festive new addition in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special .

. James Gunn will return to write and direct the special, which will debut in 2022.

And speaking of the Guardians, Baby Groot will return in a series of shorts titled I am Groot .

. The series will feature several new and unusual characters and will be coming to Disney+.

This was just some of the Marvel news announced during today's Investors Day presentation.