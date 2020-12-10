“Fantastic Four” Movie, “Secret Invasion” Series and Much More Announced from Marvel

by | Dec 10, 2020 5:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige blew fans away during today’s Disney Investors Day presentation, announcing an incredible slate of new movies and series, including the long-awaited introduction of The Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • While we didn’t get many details on the Fantastic Four film, we did learn that Jon Watts will direct the new movie.
  • The next massive announcement was for a new Disney+ original series titled Secret Invasion.
  • The series is based on one of the biggest crossover events in Marvel Comics history and will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

  • Things are about to get very big for Ant-Man and the Wasp as the next film in their series was announced as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Jonathan Majors also joins the cast at the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.

  • We also learned that Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers for Captain Marvel 2, which is set to debut in theaters on November 11, 2022.
  • The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta and Larson will be joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

  • We also learned about Ironheart, another Disney+ original series featuring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
  • Ironheart is a young hero who follows the model of Tony Stark, creating her own technologically advanced suit.

  • And while we’re in that Iron Man realm, Armor Wars was also announced as a new Disney+ series.
  • Don Cheadle will return as James Rhodes, also known as War Machine, in the series based on a classic Iron Man story.

  • Also coming to Disney+ is a festive new addition in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
  • James Gunn will return to write and direct the special, which will debut in 2022.

  • And speaking of the Guardians, Baby Groot will return in a series of shorts titled I am Groot.
  • The series will feature several new and unusual characters and will be coming to Disney+.

  • This was just some of the Marvel news announced during today’s Investors Day presentation. Be sure to check out all of the exciting announcements here.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
