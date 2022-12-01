Marvel Releases First Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now released, the next thing from the Guardians universe we have to look forward to is Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Luckily for all you Marvel fans, the first trailer for the film was revealed today at Brazil Comic Con!

What’s Happening:

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was revealed this afternoon at Brazil Comic Con.

was revealed this afternoon at Brazil Comic Con. The trailer features the typical humor of the Guardians franchise, along with some more emotional moments.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

The trailer offers our first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock:

Additionally, a new teaser poster for the film has arrived:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: