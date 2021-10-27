Bill Murray Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Who ya gonna call? The time-traveling villain Kang may not be a ghost, but Marvel has added a Ghostbuster to their team. Bill Murray has reportedly joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to Variety.

In a recent interview with German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Murray said: “You know, recently I made a Marvel movie.”

The legendary comedic actor did not go on to specify which Marvel film he is set to appear in, but he did go on to explain that the director of the film convinced him to do it, saying “I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director.”

Again he didn’t mention the specific director, but he did express his adoration for Quantumania director Peyton Reed’s Bring It On . It doesn’t take Tony Stark-level problem solving to figure this one out.

director Peyton Reed’s . It doesn’t take Tony Stark-level problem solving to figure this one out. Murray did go on to say that these kinds of films are not his normal thing, saying ““So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”

And for those hoping to see Murray as a fixture in the MCU going forward, don’t get too excited. “Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time,” Murray said.

